Dillon Danis warns against putting ‘others in danger’ after police respond to his home following “swatting” prank

Dillon Danis recently warned his fans against swatting him and endangering the lives of others after police officers seemingly arrived at his doorstep. The former Bellator welterweight contender posted a picture that appeared to be taken by his doorbell camera, showing a band of law enforcement officers ringing his doorbell.

Danis is undoubtedly among the most controversial personalities in combat sports and has built himself a reputation for being a proficient online troll. His last MMA fight took place in June 2019, and he hasn't competed in the cage since. However, he made his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul in October and lost via disqualification after attempting an illegal grappling move in the final round.

It seems Dillon Danis has now been plagued by pranksters who keep "swatting" the jiu-jitsu savant. Swatting usually refers to an act of criminal harassment where a hoax call is placed to emergency services to bring a large number of armed police officers to an address as a prank.

Taking to X, 'El Jefe' urged people to stop swatting him and warned them that innocent people may get hurt. He wrote:

"Stop the swatting on me. You guys are going to get someone hurt for real. Come on, it’s not cool."

Coach John Kavanagh says Dillon Danis "has a room" in Dublin if he wants to train for potential UFC debut

After losing his above-mentioned boxing debut, Dillon Danis revealed that he's looking to make his MMA comeback. He has been relentlessly campaigning for a UFC contract over the past few weeks.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, revealed that he's open to helping Danis train for his next MMA fight. It's worth noting that Danis served as McGregor's grappling coach and training partner for a period of time, and they share a close relationship.

During the interview, the SBG Ireland frontman stated that Dillon Danis had his accommodation in Dublin sorted out and said:

"When Dillon first came in, he was living in Ireland for long periods of time. We were doing long training camps, of course, he was part of those. We were very close... Whether it's me or not, there are plenty of fantastic gyms around here [New York City] he could go to... Last night, hanging out with him, I said, 'You have your room'... He can take it anytime he wants."

