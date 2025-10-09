Diogo Reis faces Daiki Yonekura for vacant flyweight submission grappling gold

Diogo Reis will look to capture ONE gold when he faces Daiki Yonekura for the vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5.Their single-round 10-minute matchup will serve as the co-main event of the organization's final American primetime card of the year, which takes place in Bangkok, Thailand.ONE Championship unveiled the news on its official site earlier today.The two-time ADCC world champion introduced himself on the grandest stage of submission grappling earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 29 with a dazzling display against Japanese ground game wizard Shoya Ishiguro.'Baby Shark' fired on all cylinders, putting his submission-hunting skills on display from the very start of the contest. The 23-year-old's finishing sequence at 6:05 of the contest, a slick head-scissor choke into a kimura, was absolute beauty.Apart from his pair of ADCC championships, Diogo Reis has earned gold medal finishes in the European Open, Brazilian Nationals, Pan, and World Championships.The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, who trains under the legendary Melqui Galvao, now looks to claim 26 pounds of gold against one of Japan's most dangerous submission machines. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll you need to know about Daiki Yonekura ahead of his world title war vs. Diogo ReisYonekura, a fellow BJJ black belt, brings impressive credentials into his massive world title debut appearance against Diogo Reis.A gold medalist at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Pacific Championship and the 2024 ADCC Sydney Open, the 28-year-old IGLOO and Reversal Gym Tamati representative is widely regarded as a top force in the 135-pound division.Yonekura has built a fearsome reputation as a leg locking specialist and can wrap up fights with a variety of finishing sequences. He'll certainly tap into his gallery of tricks to collect the sport's most coveted belt at ONE Fight Night 38 in December.Will it be Diogo Reis or Daiki Yonekura who walks out of the Thai capital city as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion?ONE Fight Night 38 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, December 5.In the main event, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade returns to defend his gold against No.4-ranked challenger Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.More exciting fights will be added to the show in the coming weeks. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.