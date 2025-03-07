“I want big things” - Two-time BJJ world champion Diogo Reis says taking ONE Championship gold is his ultimate goal

Diogo Reis already knows the sensation of holding gold, but he's not stopping at just two world titles.

The Brazilian standout believes he's destined to hold as many world titles as possible, and he knows that a piece of ONE Championship gold would catapult his legacy into greater heights.

Reis begins his march to a ONE world title when he takes on Shoya Ishiguro in a 139.5-pound catchweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Bangkok Post, Reis said he's always dreamed of dominating the submission grappling scene, and ONE Championship presented him with the perfect opportunity to fulfill that ambition.

Diogo Reis said:

"Yeah, I am hoping for that. I always say I want big things. I want chips, and ONE is one of them, so let’s get it."

Reis is a BJJ black belt under the tutelage of Melqui Galvao, who can trace his professorial lineage to the legendary Gracie family.

'Baby Shark', as Reis would ultimately be known, was an immediate star in the youth ranks and earned gold medal finishes in the European Open, Brazilian Nationals, Pan, and World Championships- the four tournaments deemed as the Grand Slam of BJJ.

Reis then dominated the black belt scene and captured two ADCC world titles in 2022 and 2024.

The 22-year-old now looks to establish his dominance on the global stage when he steps between the ropes of the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Reis' interview below:

Diogo Reis recalls the struggles he faced at the start of his BJJ career

Diogo Reis wasn't getting the superstar treatment he now enjoys at the start of his BJJ career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Reis recalled the difficulties he had to endure just to make it to his events.

He said:

"I had financial difficulties because I lived in Manaus, and the main competitions were in Sao Paulo. Airfare was expensive, competition registrations were expensive, and to fight in the United States, there was the issue of getting a visa, so it was always a rush."

