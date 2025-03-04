“Go after it and not wait” - BJJ star Diogo Reis shares the secret behind his meteoric rise submission grappling

Diogo Reis opened up about overcoming his early struggles of pursuing a career in submission grappling.

At 22 years old, Reis has solidified himself as one of the most dangerous young superstars in submission grappling. He now looks to showcase his skills on a global platform by signing with ONE Championship.

During an interview with ONE, Reis talked about overcoming the financial struggles he endured during the early stages of his grappling career:

“My advice is to believe. Everything is a phase. I like to think that every bad phase is like going through a desert, so we have to believe that things will work out."

Reis followed up by saying:

“We have to go after it and not wait. We have to have faith that things will happen. You have to do your part to train and eat properly. If you wait for the rain to fall, it won’t happen. You have to go for it.”

Diogo Reis, nicknamed 'Baby Shark,' has established an impressive resume featuring first-place finishes at ADCC x2, IBJJF Pan Championship, IBJJF European Championship, CBJJ Brazilian Nationals x2, and more.

Diogo Reis scheduled for ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 29

On Friday, March 7, Diogo Reis will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 29. The Brazilian superstar has been matched up against rising contender Shoya Ishiguro.

Ishiguro has competed under the ONE banner three times during the ONE Friday Fights circuit, maintaining an undefeated promotional record.

The Japanese grappler has defeated Toshiyasu Sagae (unanimous decision), Bruno Azevedo (heel hook), and Hiryu Niwa (unanimous decision).

Whoever wins between Reis and Ishiguro could earn an opportunity to compete for the vacant ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 29 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American and Canadian viewers can watch Friday's event live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against short-notice replacement opponent Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues was initially supposed to fight Shir Cohen, but the latter pulled out due to an injury during her training camp.

