  All-grappling war between electric BJJ stars Diogo Reis and Shoya Ishiguro added to ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7

All-grappling war between electric BJJ stars Diogo Reis and Shoya Ishiguro added to ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:55 GMT
Diogo Reis (L) and Shoya Ishiguro (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Diogo Reis (L) and Shoya Ishiguro (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Fans of 'The Gentle Art' will be in for a treat this coming Friday, March 7, when Diogo Reis and Shoya Ishiguro do battle in a 10-minute flyweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video.

ONE Championship recently announced the addition of this intense chess match via Instagram, building more excitement for this 10-fight card inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

also-read-trending Trending

The legend of 'Baby Shark' is quite popular on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit, and it's time for him to display his prodigious talent on the global stage. Reis is a two-time ADCC world champion, known for his incredible fight IQ, solid fundamentals, and seemingly no holes in his game.

The 22-year-old will look to make an immediate splash and perhaps make a case for the vacant flyweight submission grappling title. However, a Japanese ground savant stands in his way.

Ishiguro has dazzled in the home of martial arts so far, winning all three of his matches in dominant fashion. The Carpe Diem athlete will look to keep the ball rolling and extend his winning streak to four by adding perhaps the biggest feather in his cap against the credentialed 'Baby Shark'.

ONE Fight Night 29 is a striker and grappler's paradise

ONE Championship's third Amazon event of 2025 will once again display high-level martial arts across multiple combat sports disciplines.

Reis vs Ishiguro is indeed a welcomed addition to this stellar line-up of fights, headlined by an atomweight Muay Thai world title defense of 'mom-champ' Allycia Hellen Rodrigues against replacement opponent Marie McManamon.

Hell-raisers Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon, Soe Lin Oo, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Mohamed Younes Rabah, among others, are all scheduled to bring mayhem in their respective bouts at ONE Fight Night 29.

The full event will air live in US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
