"Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion" - Henry Cejudo hits back at critics with closeup photo of eye following loss to Song Yadong

With a close-up picture of his left eye, Henry Cejudo has responded to critics who questioned the veracity and extent of his eye injury.

At UFC Seattle, Cejudo locked horns with Song Yadong. After an intense back and forth, the bout had to be halted in the final seconds of the third round when 'Triple C' was struck in the eye.

Cejudo was given a five-minute recovery time. However, he alerted his corner about his blurry vision after which the bout had to be stopped with the 38-year-old deemed unfit to continue.

The referee informed both corners that he would opt for a technical decision and Yadong was declared the winner by the judges.

Both combatants and several fans were unhappy with the way the bout ended. A portion of the MMA community was dissatisfied with Cejudo's performance with some conjecturing that he used his eye injury as a justification.

After the event, Cejudo visited the hospital urgently as he revealed on his Instagram. He also opened up about his eye injury on X, by posting a close-up photo of his left eye and captioning it:

"Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion. “hE wANteD a wAy OuT” #UFCSeattle"

Check out Henry Cejudo's post below:

Meanwhile, a fan commented on the post, accusing the former champ:

"Don’t lie, you thought you were going to win by DQ. You would have kept fighting if you knew it was going to score cards."

To which Cejudo replied:

"Winning by DQ never has and never will be a part of my thought process. Didn't cross my mind for a second."

Check out the aforementioned fan's comment and Henry Cejudo's reply below:

The fan's comment and Henry Cejudo's reply [Screenshot courtesy: @HenryCejudo on X]

What could have happened at UFC Seattle if Henry Cejudo never restarted after the initial eye poke?

If Henry Cejudo had opted not to fight during the five-minute official recovery time, the fight could have been ruled out a no-contest.

However, 'Triple C' took the entirety of the five minutes to recover after which round 3 continued and concluded.

Thereafter, with the doctor's assessment when Cejudo was deemed unfit to continue, the referee ended the contest by gathering the scorecard for three rounds and declaring 'Kung Fu Kid' the winner by technical decision.

