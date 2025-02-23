Ex-UFC star's rib-tickling ‘Ray Charles and Triple "I can't" C’ edit featuring Henry Cejudo has fans in splits: "A+"

An ex-UFC star has poked fun at Henry Cejudo with a hilarious meme after Cejudo lost to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle via technical decision.

The headliner at UFC Seattle ended in an unceremonious manner. In the final seconds of round 3, 'Triple C' was accidentally eye-poked by Yadong after which he demanded a time-out.

The former UFC champ was allowed the entire five minutes to recover from the eye poke. However, once the round ended he informed his corner that he was not able to see out of his left eye.

After that, Cejudo was declared not fit to continue. Hence, the referee opted for a technical decision and all three judges scored in favor of 'Kung Fu Kid,' declaring him the winner.

With the contest ending controversially, both combatants requested a rematch.

Meanwhile, former UFC fighter Derek Brunson posted a meme poking fun at 'Triple C' after the contest, and the eye-poke which led to a controversial ending.

The meme features an edited image of Ray Charles and Cejudo playing chess wearing black shades. For the unversed, Charles was an American singer and songwriter who lost his sight at a tender age.

Brunson poked fun at 'Triple C' and captioned the meme:

"Ray Charles & Triple “I can’t” C"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Fans dived into the comments section to chime in. A user wrote:

"A+"

Others commented:

"Damn hes probably thinking that he should have stayed retired"

"That was fast!"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy:@DerekBrunson on X]

Dana White doesn't want a second outing between Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo

UFC CEO Dana White has ruled out a rematch between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong post-UFC Seattle despite both combatants agreeing to run it back to settle the controversy.

White feels differently, and had this to say at the post-fight press conference:

"Not at all, not even a little bit. I just don’t want to see it again. You want to see it again? We should probably do it in a couple of months?"

Check out Dana White's comments about a rematch between Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo below:

Although White is personally not in for a rematch, he did not clearly state whether fans would be able to see it on popular demand.

