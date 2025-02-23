Henry Cejudo asked not to "go out to fight anymore" by top UFC bantamweight following Song Yadong loss at UFC Seattle

Following the controversial conclusion of the UFC Seattle headliner, a former bantamweight champion has asked Henry Cejudo to stop fighting. At UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo failed to return to winning ways against Song Yadong.

'Triple C' and Yadong went back and forth for the first three rounds. However 'Kung Fu Kid' accidentally eye-poked the former champ, pausing action for a while in the final minutes of round 3.

Cejudo used the recovery time but later complained that his vision was blurry after which it was declared that he won’t be able to continue. With that, 'Kung Fu Kid' won the bout via technical decision with all three judges scoring the bout in favor of the Chinese fighter (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

ESPN MMA on Instagram uploaded a video of 'Triple C' taking time for recovery after being eye-poked.

Check out Henry Cejudo taking time to recover during UFC Seattle below:

The post caught the attention of former UFC bantamweight king Petr Yan, who had a strong message for Cejudo:

"@henry_cejudo You knew you were losing every round! Don't go out to fight anymore!"

Check out Petr Yan's message for Henry Cejudo below:

Petr Yan's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Yan teased his return earlier today and revealed that he would be ready to fight in May or June. He is currently the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender, having won his previous two bouts against Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Song Yadong wants to "run it back" with Henry Cejudo

At the UFC Seattle post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Song Yadong, who was not happy despite winning tonight, apologized to Henry Cejudo and the crowd for the contest concluding unceremoniously.

He expressed his desire to fight 'Triple C' again, saying:

"The result is not what I want. I’m so sorry Henry… I think we should run it back. We will fight again."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below:

UFC CEO Dana White, however, doesn’t want to see a rematch between the pair, he declared in the post-fight presser.

