Disappointed with the lack of opponents, Umar Nurmagomedov responds after being asked by fan to fight Floyd Mayweather 

Umar Nurmagomedov recently reacted to the idea of fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It all started when the UFC's rising contender took to social media to share his frustration at not being able to get a fight booked. The 27-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that fighters in his division were reluctant to fight him. He wrote:

"And what I have to do ? If nobody don’t want fight"

One person responded to Nurmagomedov's tweet and jokingly advised him to fight Mayweather.

Amused by the suggestion, the Dagestani posted two laughing emojis as a response.

Despite being in the UFC for almost three years, the Dagestani has only competed four times under the UFC banner. Nurmagomedov has scored wins in all of those encounters, with three of them coming by stoppage.

The 27-year-old was last scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Cory Sandhagen in a five-round main event at UFC Nashville in August. Unfortunately, the Dagestani suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Rob Font stepped in as a short notice replacment and the fight was changed to a catchweight bout, which was contested at 140 pounds. 'The Sandman' got the better of Font in the fight and defeated him via unanimous decision.

When were Umar Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather last seen in action?

Umar Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated as a professional fighter and has an impressive record of 16-0.

Nuramgomedov's last UFC fight took place in January this year when he locked horns against Raoni Barcelos at UFC Fight Night 217. The Dagestani made light work of his opponent and stopped him via knockout in the opening round. For his efforts, Nurmagomedov took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for the event, pocketing an additional $50,000.

Floyd Mayweather's last boxing outing took place in June 2023 when he faced off against John Gotti III in an exhibition bout. The event took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The fight ended on a bizzare note as both fighters kept talking trash to each other without engaging, forcing the referee to call a halt to the contest in the sixth round. Gotti then attempted to attack Mayweather, causing an all-out brawl to break out.

