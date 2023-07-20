Why did Umar Nurmagomedov pull out of Cory Sandhagen fight? New video shows potentially severe injury

Rising UFC bantamweight star Umar Nurmagomedov was set to face former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen in a pivotal fight. Their five-round 135-pound bout was to headline the UFC Nashville fight card on August 5, 2023.

However, on Wednesday (July 19, 2023), it was revealed that Nurmagomedov had withdrawn from his highly-anticipated showdown against 'The Sandman.'

The Schmozone @TheSchmozone : Per sources, UFC is looking for replacement opponent for Cory Sandhagen on August 5 BREAKING: Per sources, UFC is looking for replacement opponent for Cory Sandhagen on August 5 #UFCNashville

The Schmo first reported Umar Nurmagomedov's withdrawal, besides highlighting that the UFC is looking for a replacement opponent to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC Nashville.

ESPN subsequently reported that the undefeated Nurmagomedov pulled out of his matchup owing to a shoulder injury. Dominance MMA's Ali Abdelaziz, who serves as Nurmagomedov's manager, let ESPN know that his client's withdrawal was due to a shoulder injury. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery next week.

On that note, Nurmagomedov has now taken to his official Instagram account to address his pull-out and the injury. His latest Instagram post features a video of himself in a sparring session at the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym in the US. He stopped the session midway after seemingly hurting himself.

The Instagram post also featured a statement in the Russian language. As per the translation provided by Instagram, Nurmagomedov indicated that he's giving his shoulder a break. The 27-year-old, from the famed Nurmagomedov MMA family, suggested that he's upset about his fight falling apart.

The Dagestani MMA stalwart, who's been relentlessly pursuing UFC world title gold, reiterated that his goals remain the same. Nurmagomedov wrote:

"Anything happens. And injuries are just a part of sports life. Praise be to Allah in any situation. Of course I'm upset, but I have no complaints. Ambitions and goals are the same. Giving my shoulder a break. And will come back stronger InshaAllah"

Check out Nurmagomedov's Instagram post featuring the video and his statement below:

What's next for unbeaten UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov?

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is booked to defend his title against the No. 2-ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked Merab Dvalishvili is recovering from a hand injury, whereas the No. 3-ranked Henry Cejudo is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Speaking of which, the No. 11-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov was roped in to fight the No. 4-ranked Cory Sandhagen on August 5, 2023. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the consensus was that the winner of the Nurmagomedov-Sandhagen matchup would've potentially received a title shot against the Sterling-O'Malley winner.

However, with Umar Nurmagomedov's shoulder injury ruling him out of his fight against 'The Sandman,' his UFC ascent appears to have hit a roadblock. It's believed that recovery from shoulder surgery could take anywhere between a few weeks to several months, depending on the injury's severity. Therefore, as of this time, it's unclear as to when Nurmagomedov would return to the octagon.