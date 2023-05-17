Merab Dvalishvili provides surgery update and thanks top UFC featherweight for his support

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently provided a progress report on his hand injury and the subsequent successful surgical procedure he underwent to fuse a bone in his hand. The Georgian fighter revealed that the injury occurred during an intense training session.

Expressing his gratitude, Dvalishvili extended a heartfelt appreciation to his fellow Georgian mixed martial artist, Giga Chikadze, for serving as an unwavering pillar of support during his recent surgical procedure. Taking to his Twitter account, 'The Machine' penned a poignant post and remarked:

"Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. Thank you Giga Chikadze for being with me."

Check out the social media post below:

Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili @MerabDvalishvil ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის 🦾 Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. thank you @giga_chikadze for being with me 🦾ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის Surgery went well. I will be back as soon as possible. thank you @giga_chikadze for being with me 🦾🇬🇪 ოპერაციამ კარგად ჩაიარა. ვეცდები აღდგენითი პროცესიც წარმატებით გავიარო და მალე დავბრუნდე უკან…. მადლობა გიგა ჭიკაძეს ზოგადად ყველაფრისთვის და ამჯერად ჩემთან ყოფნისთვის❤️🦾 https://t.co/VyL6nPwMci

With a stellar professional record of 16 wins and 4 losses, Merab Dvalishvili has been making waves in the world of mixed martial arts. Riding an exceptional nine-fight win streak, the No.1-ranked 135-pounder has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division.

In his most recent bout against the formidable Petr Yan, Dvalishvili showcased his secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over his highly regarded opponent.

Merab Dvalishvili accepts Henry Cejudo's challenge from the hospital

Despite eagerly accepting Henry Cejudo's offer for a fight, Merab Dvalishvili recently shared a video indicating that their anticipated matchup won't be happening in the near future. The Georgian fighter was present at UFC 288 to show support for his teammate Aljamain Sterling, who faced Cejudo in the main event. Sterling successfully defended his belt for a remarkable third time, securing a split-decision victory over the former two-division champion.

During the post-fight celebrations, Dvalishvili found himself in the spotlight when he playfully took Sean O'Malley's jacket while O'Malley was engaged in a face-off with 'Funkmaster'.

Although 'The Machine' is more than willing to face off against Cejudo, their much-anticipated matchup will have to be postponed until after Dvalishvili recovers from his hand surgery:

"Hey Henry. I accepted your callout right after you fight with Aljo. But UFC never send me contract or anything. So right now you have to wait, because I’m getting surgery on my right hand…So you have to wait my friend. I am in the hospital now. Adios, God bless. See you.”

Poll : 0 votes