Sean O'Malley gives tongue-in-cheek reaction to Merab Dvalishvili stealing his jacket

UFC star Sean O'Malley's jacket was quite the talking point at UFC 288 on April 6. But 'Suga' was not the only who wore it at the event. At one point, bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili stole the 28-year-old's jacket and wore it in the octagon.

Reacting to Dvalishvili's actions, O'Malley uploaded a tweet saying he mistook 'The Machine' for a coat boy and thus, handed him his jacket.

"I gave my jacked to that guy I thought It was my coat boy,"

The incident took place when after successfully defending his title against Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling called out O'Malley for a fight. As a result, 'Suga' was brought into the octagon for a face-off. Things got heated as the two got into a verbal altercation and traded insults. During this time, O'Malley had taken off his jacket, which Merab grabbed and hilariously tried on himself.

As the security separated 'Funk Master' and O'Malley, 'Suga' noticed Dvalishvili wearing his jacket following which the two got into a heated argument.

Dvalishvili's actions humored many UFC fighters who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson praised 'The Machine' for his quickness and called him 'Houdini'.

"Merab “Houdini” Dvalishvili too quick. his man had O'Malley’s jacket on in 5 seconds."

Chase Hooper wished for Dvalishvili to keep the jacket post the UFC 288 altercation.

Sterling and Cejudo engaged in a razor-close fight that lasted the alloted five rounds and ended with a split decision victory for 'Funk Master'.

Later, the face-off between the champion and O'Malley indicated that 'Suga' would likely be next in line for a title shot against Sterling.

Sean O'Malley Jacket: How did the MMA world react to 'Suga's apparel choice?

Sean O'Malley's dressing choice for UFC 288 caught the attention of many MMA fans on the internet. O'Malley's red jacket bore a resemblance to Michael Jackson's jacket from the iconic song 'Thriller'.

One individual praised the 28-year-old for his fashion choice for the event.

"I just remembered that O’Malley was rocking the Michael Jackson Thriller Jacket tonight. Legendary stuff."

But there were many others who poked fun at 'Suga' for wearing the jacket. Some of those tweets can be seen below:

