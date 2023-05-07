Considering all the UFC 288 results, Aljamain Sterling emerged as the biggest winner spoiling former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo's comeback on April 6.

After a three-year layoff, Henry Cejudo returned to action and went toe-to-toe with Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288. The title fight headlined the event which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 6.

Coming into the fight, Sterling was on an eight-fight win streak that included victories over the likes of Cory Sandhagen, T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz.

Cejudo, on the other hand, was last seen in the octagon in May 2020 when he successfully defended the bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. With a six-fight win streak, Cejudo announced his retirement that night.

The fight started at a high pace and both fighters scored a takedown in the opening round.

UFC @ufc #UFC288 Big close to the first round for @FunkMasterMMA Big close to the first round for @FunkMasterMMA 👊 #UFC288 https://t.co/1TxHvVgLKm

As the fight progressed, 'Funk Master' increased his output and began landing more significant strikes than 'The Messenger'.

The title fight remained a razor-close affair for all five rounds.

UFC @ufc #UFC288 This defence from Cejudo is wild This defence from Cejudo is wild 😨 #UFC288 https://t.co/PPgxwUmeqj

The highly competitive fight went the full 25-minute distance and ended with a split-decision victory for Sterling. The three judges scored the fight 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of the defending champion.

After UFC 288, Sterling has the most wins (14) in the promotion's bantamweight history and also the longest winning streak (9) in the UFC bantamweight division's history.

UFC 288 Results: What's next for Aljamain Sterling?

Sean O'Malley appears to be next in line for a title shot against Aljamain Sterling.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Funk Master' called out O'Malley for a fight. 'Suga' then proceeded to enter the octagon for a face-off with the champion. Things got heated as the two exchanged words on the mic and had to be separated by security.

O'Malley then got into an altercation with Sterling's friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili. As the 28-year-old was walking out of the octagon, 'Funk Master' challenged him to a fight in the month of September.

O'Malley is undefeated in his last five outings and is coming off a victory against Petr Yan. Apart from that, 'Suga' is currently one of the biggest names in the sport. So, a fight between him and Sterling could prove to be an exciting event for MMA fans.

