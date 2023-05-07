UFC's rising star Sean O'Malley made an appearance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to witness Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling live. The fight is scheduled to headline UFC 288 and will have the UFC bantamweight title on the line.

Although people in attendance for the event seemed to cheer for O'Malley during his entrance, 'Suga's presence did not sit well with MMA fans on the internet. Several individuals took to social media to hurl insults at the 28-year-old for showing up at the event.

One Twitter user compared O'Malley to a sex worker and questioned how he got entry into the arena:

"Prostitution isn’t legal in New Jersey. How’s he got in through the door?"

"Prostitution isn't legal in New Jersey. How's he got in through the door?"

Another user called O'Malley a 'clown' and slammed the UFC for putting a video of the 28-year-old on their social media accounts.

"This guy looks like a clown and fights like a clown. Kind of shocked to see this on UFC social media. Not a good look for the company. I suggest you delete this tweet to avoid further embarrassment."

"This guy looks like a clown and fights like a clown. Kind of shocked to see this on UFC social media. Not a good look for the company. I suggest you delete this tweet to avoid further embarrassment."

A few more tweets of MMA fans criticizing O'Malley can be seen below:

"Ufc still trying 2 build his value when he clearly lost his fight against yan"

"Cejudo : Thé homless lesbian has a place to spend thé night"

"Bro thinks he's micheal Jackson with that fit on"

"For a few seconds I thought it was Michael Jackson.."

Sean O'Malley shares his prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley has made his pick for the UFC 288 main event title fight between Henry Cejudo and current bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Suga' shared his thoughts on the fight and picked Cejudo to emerge victorious on April 6:

"I think Henry gets the job done. I think Henry's going to outpace Aljo, Aljo's cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to, whether he's going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds, um, I think he's going to get the job done. I'm calling it right now boys, Henry gets the job done."

Catch Sean O'Malley's prediction here:

Both Sterling and Cejudo have gone on-record, expressing interest in fighting O'Malley after UFC 288. 'Suga' is currently ranked number 2 in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.

So, there is a good chance that a fight between him and the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling might come to fruition in the near future.

