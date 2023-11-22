"Disgusting and abhorrent"- Andrew Tate delivers impassioned "outsider" take on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict during Piers Morgan interview 

Andrew Tate recently weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and passionately shared his two cents on the matter. While Tate didn't place blame on either warring party, he fiercely condemned Israel's actions for being excessive.

For context, the Israel-Palestine conflict is among the longest-running inter-state conflicts in modern human history, spanning over 75 years. Last month, Hamas, the governing body of Palestine's Gaza Strip, launched a vicious terrorist attack on Israel. The event led to a brutal escalation of violence between both sides, with the Israeli military launching an ambitious invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few weeks, the ongoing hostilities have claimed thousands of lives and injured many more, resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Since the conflict began, Andrew Tate has boldly taken a stand for the Palestinian cause and voiced his support for the innocent victims of war in Gaza.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tate was asked for his thoughts on the Israel-Palestine war. He replied:

"I do not condone the loss of human life on either side. I think anybody doing anything that directly damages civilians is disgusting and abhorrent. However, I would be an amateur if I could not sit and pretend I do not understand the motivations behind either side... However, I still call Israel's actions abhorrent and genocidal."

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate outlines the most stressful part of his prison experience

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate discussed his time behind bars in Romania.

Tate is undoubtedly among the most radioactive social media personalities today. The infamous 'manosphere' activist went viral online after advocating an extreme form of masculinity among youngsters.

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, spent over three months in jail after being arrested by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit last December in connection to several serious federal crimes. They stand accused of crimes, including human trafficking, sexual assault, and involvement in organized crime.

Expand Tweet

During his conversation with Piers Morgan, 'Cobra' opened up about his prison time and revealed the most stressful part of living behind bars. He said:

"I think the most stressful thing about it is I had no idea how long I was going to be in there. I was dragged from my house. I didn’t know why I was there, I found out why I was there, and it was garbage. I could have been held for years. It’s very stressful, and the best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible."

Catch Tate's comments below (5:50):