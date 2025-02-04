"Disgusting and gross" - UFC CEO Dana White shreds ex-WWE star and Marvel actor Dave Bautista for 2024 Donald Trump skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Dana White recently blasted Dave Bautista for his remark on Donald Trump in a skit video. This came as a response to Trump's condition after an assassination attempt last year, with White praising the 78-year-old's resilience.

For context, during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 last year to support his candidacy for a second term as U.S. president, Trump was attacked by a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired multiple shots with an AR-15.

The real estate mogul's ear bled after being hit by a bullet, but he survived without any serious injury. In a historic photo that went viral on the internet, Trump roared "fight" and raised his fist.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, White praised Trump and chastised Bautista for making fun of the US president last year by creating a video showcasing his viral moments while training inside a gym. The clip was posted on Jimmy Kimmel's YouTube channel, where the former WWE star said:

''Fellas, we are talking. A lot of men seem to think Donald Trump is a tough guy. He’s not. Look at him. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. The guy is afraid of birds...Look at that gut – like a garbage bag full of buttermilk...Well, look how he drinks water, like a little pink chickadee.''

Check out Dave Bautista's comments below:

That didn't sit well with White, who bashed Bautista for his words, citing Trump's toughness following the shooting incident. White said:

''I called him and he [Trump] was already home from the hospital and unfazed, I mean unfazed and everybody wants to talk smack. Actually, Bautista, the old wrestler did this skit on Trump being weak and all, that I thought was disgusting and gross.''

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:04:36):

Dana White reveals he asked Donald Trump to withdraw from the presidential elections

Many were worried about Donald Trump's condition following an assassination attempt last year, including Dana White, who shares a close relationship with Trump.

In the aforementioned conversation with Piers Morgan, White revealed that he asked Trump to withdraw from the elections because it was unsafe, saying:

''Why are you doing this? Stop. I told him to stop so many times. You have such a good life and could do all these other things. But the thing is, with President Trump is, he believes in God, and he's very religious. He believes that, to his core, that God has spared his life to be the President and do the things that he's going to do over the next four years." [H/t: Express U.S.]

