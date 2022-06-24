"Disrespectful AF" - Fans slam decision to put Bobby Green in UFC 276 early prelims prior to his withdrawal from Jim Miller fight

Many fight fans took to Twitter to express their discontent over the UFC's decision to place Bobby Green in the early prelims of the UFC 276 fight card. Fan-favorite Green has since pulled out of his highly anticipated clash with Jim Miller due to undisclosed reasons.
The fight has, however, been salvaged as Donald Cerrone has stepped in as Green's replacement. The bout, which was earlier slotted in the early prelims section of the event, has since been elevated to the main card.
After his canceled fight at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett, 'Cowboy' had promised to make an octagon return in the coming weeks.
Green, known for his slick moves and stylish fighting style, has always been a fan favorite. The UFC's original decision to place the 35-year-old UFC lightweight on the early prelims card did not sit right with many mixed martial arts fans.
MMA fans react to seeing Bobby Green in the early prelims
Twitter user @JAKEYMMA expressed that the 35-year-old lightweight was more deserving of a spot on the pay-per-view card than Donald Cerrone.
Another Twitter user was surprised by the promotion's decision to place both Green and UFC veteran Uriah Hall in the early prelims. The tweet read:
"Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims"
Twitter user @Skisesp also expressed his utter disbelief at seeing Green and Hall in the early prelims:
"Uriah Hall and Bobby Green are on EARLY Prelims. This is not a test! Oh dear googly moogly!"
Twitter user @Majick666 felt that Bobby Green withdrew from the fight card after feeling disrespected by the UFC's decision to put him in the early prelims.
A fan, @LV_Req, expressed his disbelief, tweeting that it was "absolutely wild" to see Green and Hall in the prelims. Furthermore, @MichaelTheMMAc1 tweeted that it was disgusting to see UFC pushing main event fighter Green to the early card.
Another fan with the handle @TheSandmanStan asked how Green went from headlining a Fight Night card to the early prelims, while @MMAThanos stated that it was "not right" for the UFC to do so.
Twitter user @varosnupe felt the decision by the UFC was a "crime," but accepted that the UFC 276 card was super stacked.
Twitter user @nathan_backus expressed his issue with the order of the fight card.