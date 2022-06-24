"Disrespectful AF" - Fans slam decision to put Bobby Green in UFC 276 early prelims prior to his withdrawal from Jim Miller fight

Many fight fans took to Twitter to express their discontent over the UFC's decision to place Bobby Green in the early prelims of the UFC 276 fight card. Fan-favorite Green has since pulled out of his highly anticipated clash with Jim Miller due to undisclosed reasons.

The fight has, however, been salvaged as Donald Cerrone has stepped in as Green's replacement. The bout, which was earlier slotted in the early prelims section of the event, has since been elevated to the main card.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). https://t.co/qm738luENS

After his canceled fight at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett, 'Cowboy' had promised to make an octagon return in the coming weeks.

Green, known for his slick moves and stylish fighting style, has always been a fan favorite. The UFC's original decision to place the 35-year-old UFC lightweight on the early prelims card did not sit right with many mixed martial arts fans.

MMA fans react to seeing Bobby Green in the early prelims

Twitter user @JAKEYMMA expressed that the 35-year-old lightweight was more deserving of a spot on the pay-per-view card than Donald Cerrone.

MMA Jakey 🧞‍♂️🐉☀️ @JAKEYMMA Bobby Green is way more deserving to be on a PPV than Donald Cerrone at this point. Yet he was buried on the early prelims. Wtf is up with that? Bobby Green is way more deserving to be on a PPV than Donald Cerrone at this point. Yet he was buried on the early prelims. Wtf is up with that?

Another Twitter user was surprised by the promotion's decision to place both Green and UFC veteran Uriah Hall in the early prelims. The tweet read:

"Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims"

Earth Tweeen c-137 @GooFeeMartin77 🤬 Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims 😤🤬

Twitter user @Skisesp also expressed his utter disbelief at seeing Green and Hall in the early prelims:

"Uriah Hall and Bobby Green are on EARLY Prelims. This is not a test! Oh dear googly moogly!"

Twitter user @Majick666 felt that Bobby Green withdrew from the fight card after feeling disrespected by the UFC's decision to put him in the early prelims.

Majick @Majick666 @espnmma @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green withdrew after he found out the @ufc was doing him dirty and putting him on the early prelims lol he said fuck the disrespect. @espnmma @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green withdrew after he found out the @ufc was doing him dirty and putting him on the early prelims lol he said fuck the disrespect.

A fan, @LV_Req, expressed his disbelief, tweeting that it was "absolutely wild" to see Green and Hall in the prelims. Furthermore, @MichaelTheMMAc1 tweeted that it was disgusting to see UFC pushing main event fighter Green to the early card.

Dis Guy @LV_Req Uriah hall and bobby green on early prelims? Fucking wild Uriah hall and bobby green on early prelims? Fucking wild

Another fan with the handle @TheSandmanStan asked how Green went from headlining a Fight Night card to the early prelims, while @MMAThanos stated that it was "not right" for the UFC to do so.

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos Bobby Green on the early prelims is not right Bobby Green on the early prelims is not right 😑

Twitter user @varosnupe felt the decision by the UFC was a "crime," but accepted that the UFC 276 card was super stacked.

Varo @varosnupe Bobby Green on early prelims for UFC 276 is a crime!! Muñiz and Hall should be on prelims too they’re both ranked, but damn fuckin card is so stacked Bobby Green on early prelims for UFC 276 is a crime!! Muñiz and Hall should be on prelims too they’re both ranked, but damn fuckin card is so stacked

Twitter user @nathan_backus expressed his issue with the order of the fight card.

