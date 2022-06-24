Create
"Disrespectful AF" - Fans slam decision to put Bobby Green in UFC 276 early prelims prior to his withdrawal from Jim Miller fight

Bobby Green at UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2
Modified Jun 24, 2022 07:43 PM IST

Many fight fans took to Twitter to express their discontent over the UFC's decision to place Bobby Green in the early prelims of the UFC 276 fight card. Fan-favorite Green has since pulled out of his highly anticipated clash with Jim Miller due to undisclosed reasons.

@BigMarcel24 @omgitsfeely @Steven_Kelliher @MMAdamMartin @MMALOTN @KrisDekkerMMA Bobby green on the early prelims is disrespectful AF

The fight has, however, been salvaged as Donald Cerrone has stepped in as Green's replacement. The bout, which was earlier slotted in the early prelims section of the event, has since been elevated to the main card.

Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). https://t.co/qm738luENS

After his canceled fight at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett, 'Cowboy' had promised to make an octagon return in the coming weeks.

Green, known for his slick moves and stylish fighting style, has always been a fan favorite. The UFC's original decision to place the 35-year-old UFC lightweight on the early prelims card did not sit right with many mixed martial arts fans.

MMA fans react to seeing Bobby Green in the early prelims

Twitter user @JAKEYMMA expressed that the 35-year-old lightweight was more deserving of a spot on the pay-per-view card than Donald Cerrone.

Bobby Green is way more deserving to be on a PPV than Donald Cerrone at this point. Yet he was buried on the early prelims. Wtf is up with that?

Another Twitter user was surprised by the promotion's decision to place both Green and UFC veteran Uriah Hall in the early prelims. The tweet read:

"Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims"
Yo why tf are Uriah Hall and Bobby Green on the early prelims 😤🤬

Twitter user @Skisesp also expressed his utter disbelief at seeing Green and Hall in the early prelims:

"Uriah Hall and Bobby Green are on EARLY Prelims. This is not a test! Oh dear googly moogly!"
Uriah Hall AND Bobby Green are on EARLY Prelims!!!!!this is not a test! Oh dear googly moogly!@AdamNutter @TowerKingCole @pine__barrens https://t.co/5cooaKNEcG

Twitter user @Majick666 felt that Bobby Green withdrew from the fight card after feeling disrespected by the UFC's decision to put him in the early prelims.

@espnmma @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green withdrew after he found out the @ufc was doing him dirty and putting him on the early prelims lol he said fuck the disrespect.

A fan, @LV_Req, expressed his disbelief, tweeting that it was "absolutely wild" to see Green and Hall in the prelims. Furthermore, @MichaelTheMMAc1 tweeted that it was disgusting to see UFC pushing main event fighter Green to the early card.

Uriah hall and bobby green on early prelims? Fucking wild
@Masochist_Jack Bobby green went from main event to early prelims, this is disgusting

Another fan with the handle @TheSandmanStan asked how Green went from headlining a Fight Night card to the early prelims, while @MMAThanos stated that it was "not right" for the UFC to do so.

How does Bobby Green go from headlining a FN to Early Prelims? twitter.com/wiseguyMMA/sta…
Bobby Green on the early prelims is not right 😑

Twitter user @varosnupe felt the decision by the UFC was a "crime," but accepted that the UFC 276 card was super stacked.

Bobby Green on early prelims for UFC 276 is a crime!! Muñiz and Hall should be on prelims too they’re both ranked, but damn fuckin card is so stacked

Twitter user @nathan_backus expressed his issue with the order of the fight card.

Incredible card. But the bout order is sooooo bad. First off - Volk vs Holloway is the real main event. Switch Eye vs Barber for Hall v Munoz. And also Bobby green on the early prelims???? Disrespect….. put Ian Garry early prelims he has no real draw yet twitter.com/BigMarcel24/st…

