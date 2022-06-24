Bobby Green withdraws from UFC 276 fight against Jim Miller, Donald Cerrone steps in on short notice

The incredible UFC 276 card has suffered its first major setback as Bobby Green will now be replaced by Donald Cerrone. 'King' was forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated clash against Jim Miller.

'Cowboy' was scheduled to face Joe Lauzon last weekend, but an injury one day before the event forced the fight to be canceled for a second time. The UFC and WEC legend promised to return to the octagon within the coming weeks, and has now grasped the opportunity that presented itself.

As reported by Brett Okamoto, Bobby Green pulled out of the fight for 'undisclosed reasons'. Jim Miller is now scheduled to lock horns with Donald Cerrone in a bout set to take place at 170lbs.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). https://t.co/qm738luENS

With over 100 MMA fights between them, the meeting of the veterans is a fan-favorite matchup that has every possibility of stealing the show at UFC 276 and earning fight of the night honors.

The pair have met in the octagon once before. Donald Cerrone managed to score a vicious knockout of Jim Miller almost eight years prior to their proposed rematch.

International fight week is scheduled to be headlined by Israel Adesanya, who will be defending his middleweight strap against the dangerous Jared Cannonier.

Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller's legacy in the UFC

Beginning his UFC career in 2008, Jim Miller began his time in the promotion with a string of high-level performances. Finishes over David Baron, Duane Ludwig, Steve Lopez, and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira quickly established the 38-year-old's name in the division.

After sustaining a rough patch in his career and winning just four times in 12 UFC fights, 'A-10' has seemingly turned a corner in recent times. Heading into his second fight with 'Cowboy', the New Jersey-native has collected back-to-back knockout wins over two promising talents in the sport.

Following a somewhat successful run in WEC, Donald Cerrone entered the octagon and quickly found his feet with four straight wins—one consisting of a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira.

Despite never managing to capture UFC gold, the 39-year-old has beaten some of the greatest competitors in the history of the sport. Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, and Edson Barboza have all been bested by the BJJ Black Belt.

Miller and Cerrone are set to meet in the middle of the cage during the early prelims of UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 2.

