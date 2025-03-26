Distraught fighter calls out Conor McGregor double standard in the wake of illegal betting ban: "No one blinks an eye"

A UFC flyweight competitor faces a lengthy suspension and invoked the name of Conor McGregor to highlight what he felt were inconsistencies in how UFC treats their fighters betting. Jeff Molina and former UFC featherweight fighter Darrick Minner were dealt multi-year suspensions from the Nevada Athletic Commission for their involvement in illegal betting practices.

Both of these combatants trained under James Krause at Glory MMA with suspicious betting line movement for Minner's November 2022 UFC fight resulting in a subsequent federal investigation. The findings revealed that Minner knowingly fought with a severe knee injury which Molina also knew of and he placed a wager on that fight.

Molina is now suspended for three years and he took to his personal X page to touch on this situation while mentioning Conor McGregor. In a series of posts on X, the disgruntled fighter fired off, Molina said [via MMA Junkie]:

"My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It's how I made extra money on the side when I wasn't fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my 'significant' bet was less than $500. The only thing I'm guilty of was continuing to wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop."

"Getting a 3-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane. McGregor can post his million dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster and no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there."

Check out the beginning of Molina's X post thread on this subject below:

Conor McGregor's ample bet that lost him a million dollars

Conor McGregor lost a pretty penny late last year for a million dollars that he indicated he was placing in a since-deleted X post. McGregor allocated this money toward a Netflix broadcasted boxing bout last November where the former two-division UFC champion backed Mike Tyson to KO Jake Paul.

Alas, the 36-year-old would lose some money here as Paul would end up garnering a decision victory over Tyson in their highly polarizing prizefight.

That being said though, 'The Notorious' also placed a sizable bet on another heavyweight fight that was getting the public's attention around that same time. The bet in question from the deleted post on X saw McGregor place the same amount of coin on Jon Jones to secure a stoppage over Stipe Miocic which ended up coming to fruition at UFC 309.

