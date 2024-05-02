"DJ has lapped the field" - Fans give MMA legend Demetrious Johnson his flowers after getting promoted to black belt in BJJ

Much like in other professional sports, it is inevitable that fans will talk about who the greatest of all time is. and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has certainly earned his place in the conversation.

With a career record of 25-4 with one draw (6-1 in ONE Championship), 'Mighty Mouse' has forged a first-ballot Hall of Fame legacy in MMA with a handful of memorable bouts through the years.

Despite his achievements, Johnson has always been keen on improving his skills. That recently culminated in him being promoted to a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which ONE Championship shared via Instagram.

Fans were in awe of Johnson's most recent accomplishment and had the following reactions in the comments section:

"Truly the goat of combat sports. I really can't see there even be much of a question anymore. DJ has lapped the field"

"Bro doesn't need a black belt, black belt needs validation from Mighty!"

"One of the greatest of all time let's go DJ."

"It is very much deserved. Overdue id say!"

Demetrious Johnson comments on taking on an NBA legend in combat sports

Ever the competitor, Johnson has not shied away from talking about hypothetical matchups. He was recently asked in an interview with DAZN MMA whether he could defeat four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

Here's Johnson's thoughts on the matter:

"I would have to rely on my jiu-jitsu and grappling to take him down, pass his guard, and look to submit him. Would it be hard? Absolutely. I believe in myself. I believe in my skill set and yeah, I think I could take Shaq."

Johnson has not yet been announced to for a fight card this year, but he has stayed in the consciousness of the fans via his YouTube channel 'Mighty' where he breaks down fights.