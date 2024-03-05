WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson breaks down Jonathan Haggerty’s dogfight against Felipe Lobo

The biggest fans of combat sports will attest to watching their favorite fighters compete in grueling matches over and over to break down their performances to better understand what makes them tick.

However, veteran fighters have a much better perspective when it comes to analyzing matches and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is more than happy to share his thoughts to the fans.

In February, the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 saw Jonathan Haggerty put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Felipe Lobo.

Lobo had his shining moment against Haggerty when he forced a knockdown onto ‘The General’ in round one, but Haggerty was not one to back down from a challenge and instead produced a one-shot knockout in round three.

Taking to his YouTube channel ‘Mighty’, Johnson again showcased his great fight IQ by breaking down the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash, pointing out just how great both men are inside the ONE Circle.

Constantly pausing the clip to state his case and get into the headspace of both fighters, it is no surprise that Johnson was able to provide a much better understanding of the monumental bout while using layman’s terms.

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full video below:

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty, who also holds the ONE kickboxing world title, can go a number of different directions including a rematch with Fabricio Andrade, this time for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship and even a fight with Scottish star Nico Carrillo.

Also in the cards is a trilogy fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon and that very well could be the matchup to make as both men have been calling each other out on social media since Haggerty’s win over Lobo.

At 27 years old, sky’s the limit for Haggerty and whoever he fights next will surely be a must-watch of epic proportions.