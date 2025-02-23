Dmitry Bivol clarifies what happened with Artur Beterbiev in viral footage of him refusing to shake the new champion’s hand in the ring 

Dmitry Bivol exacted his revenge over Artur Beterbiev by handing him the first defeat of his career following an epic 12-round war on Feb. 22. The pair went toe-to-toe for the undisputed light heavyweight world titles, with Bivol securing a majority decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

Ad

With Beterbiev having won their first clash in October 2024 via majority decision as well, the pugilistic pairing are about as evenly matched as one could ask for. Given the aggregate score of 1-1 between them, many have called for a trilogy bout, including the formerly-undefeated Beterbiev.

Following the clash, footage emerged online of what appeared to be the former champion refusing to shake the hand of Bivol in the ring. But during the undisputed light heavyweight champion's post-fight press conference, he shed light on the interaction. He said:

Ad

Trending

"After the fight I went to Beterbiev and I told him, 'Artur I respect you so much because when I was young and when I came to the national team, I was looking [at] how you were training. You were the number one. I really respect you and I want to shake your hand and say thank you for this fight.' And we shook hands."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Bivol continued:

"He said, 'Thank you for the fight as well. This is the sport, this is what happens. You are a good fighter also.' Then we had another talk, he came, but he said, 'I will not shake [your] hand now, because we will have a third fight.' It was in a normal way, not arrogant."

Ad

Check out Dmitry Bivol discuss Artur Beterbiev below (16:10):

Ad

Eddie Hearn elated with Dmitry Bivol's win over Artur Beterbiev

Eddie Hearn, one of boxing's leading promoters, could not have been more pleased with Dmitry Bivol's undisputed light heavyweight title victory over Artur Beterbiev in the main event of the Last Crescendo boxing card.

Bivol became the first male boxer under contract with Hearn's Matchroom Boxing to become an undisputed champion, a major achievement for the promoter.

Ad

Hearn was interviewed by iFL TV following the result, and said:

"I'm so happy... On that stage, for the undisputed championship in that moment, having seen it slip away in the first fight when we thought he deserved it... It was one of the best performances I've ever seen. After four or five rounds I don't think there was anyone in here who thought Dmitry Bivol was gonna win."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (0:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.