Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo: Full Results

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo, labeled The Fight Card of The Century by DAZN Boxing, has officially concluded in the Kingdom Arena in Saudia Arabia.

The must-see event featured eight title fights, including four interim straps. 'The Last Crescendo' ended with Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 for the undisputed light heavyweight world title.

Take a look at the full recap and results below:

Main event - Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 (undisputed light heavyweight world title)

Dmitry Bivol started the highly anticipated main event as the more active fighter. Artur Beterbiev was more focused on building his calculated forward pressure.

Bivol moved around the ring more in the second frame. Beterbiev increased his punching volume and began inflicting damage on his opponent.

Beterbiev landed the more significant punches in the third round. The pace of this fight has picked up tremendously, leading to the fans standing up and cheering.

Bivol seemed to be struggling slightly with Beterbiev’s forward pressure, as he executed a well-round attack by switching between body and head punches.

Beterbiev landed a clean right hand in the fifth round. Bivol shook off the attack, but Beterbiev added to his momentum swing.

Beterbiev’s forward pressure has become relentless. The damage acquired by Dmitry Bivol has increased quickly and could become a problem shortly.

Bivol doesn’t have an answer for Beterbiev at the moment. The undisputed light heavyweight world champion has been racking up rounds on the scorecards.

Bivol turned the tide in round eight. Bivol landed several combinations and temporarily slowed down Beterbiev’s forward pressure.

Bivol began flowing in the ninth round. Everything started working for the title challenger, with his extended combinations potentially winning these later rounds.

Bivol has completely flipped the script on Beterbiev. This fight could be decided in the last two rounds. Bivol has been the more active and fresher fighter.

Both fighters left everything in the ring for rounds eleven and twelve. The majority decision goes to Bivol, making him the undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

Co-main event - Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole (WBO interim heavyweight world title)

Joseph Parker comes out with a fundamentally smart approach. He’s looking to use his footwork and stay away from Martin Bakole’s power until the latter runs out of energy.

Parker picked up the pace in the second round. Parker landed a massive overhand right that landed on the top of Bakole’s head. He had a delayed reaction before falling to the ground.

Bakole returned to his feet before the fight was called. Parker with the second-round knockout to leave with the WBO interim heavyweight world title.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley (WBC lightweight world title)

The first round featured a slow start for Shakur Stevenson. He stayed calm while attempting to figure out Josh Padley, with the latter being less hesitant in the early going.

In the next few rounds, Stevenson showcased his superior skillset by methodically breaking down Padley. Stevenson’s defense and footwork were massive advantages.

Stevenson battered Padley’s body in the fifth round. Padley looked to be hurt to the midsection, creating opportunities for Stevenson to land punches to the head.

Padley’s heart and warrior spirit were tested in the sixth round. Padley started to fade slightly when Stevenson continued unloading brutal body punches.

The commentators are confident that Stevenson severely hurt his left hand in the sixth round. Stevenson seems to be grimacing at times when throwing punches.

Stevenson dropped Padley with a body shot in the ninth round. Padley survived the first knockdown before being put to the canvas with another body shot moments later.

Padley went down for a third time in the ninth round due to Stevenson’s body attack. Padley’s corner threw in the towel after earning respect from the fans for his valiant effort.

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight world title)

Hamzah Sheeraz started landing his sharp jab early to prevent Carlos Adames’ forward pressure from being overly effective.

Sheeraz remained composed while utilizing his heavy jabs and straight punches for the first few rounds. Adames continued pushing forward and attempted to figure out his opponent.

The early rounds were difficult to score. Sheeraz utilized his straight punches well, while Adames’ higher volume and forward movement could be favored by the judges.

Adames started building momentum in the middle rounds. Sheeraz abandoned his jab and lacked versatility in his attack, allowing Adames to overwhelm him.

Sheeraz didn’t seem to have an answer for Adames. Several rounds were close, but Sheeraz was allowing this fight to slip away with a lack of volume.

The lack of urgency from Sheeraz and his coaches was concerning. Before the final round, Sheeraz’s cornerman changed tune and told him he needed a knockout.

The fight was surprisingly scored a draw after a solid effort from Adames.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super welterweight world title)

Israel Madrimov started the fight with nonstop movement around the ring, potentially catching Vergil Ortiz by surprise. Ortiz pushed forward and acquired swelling under his eyes.

The first three rounds were hard to score. Madrimov is frustrating Ortiz Jr with his movement, but he’s not landing enough punches to confidently be up on the scorecards.

Madrimov started slowing down slightly in the fifth round, giving Ortiz more openings to exchange his frustration for landed punches.

Ortiz Jr. started settling into Madrimov’s style and finding success. Ortiz remained fundamentally sound on defense and put his combinations together to take several consecutive rounds.

Madrimov increased his volume to counter Ortiz’s growing momentum. Ortiz continued showcasing an impressive performance with his fundamental defense and aggression.

Ortiz Jr. overcame his early struggles and won by unanimous decision.

Zhang Zhilei vs. Agit Kabayel (WBC interim heavyweight world title)

Zhang Zhilei wasted no time in the first round before pushing forward and attempting to take Agit Kabayel’s head off his shoulders.

Kabayel focused on moving around the ring to start the fight. In the second round, Kabayel came out and attempted to push Zhang back with power punches, sparking a high-volume war.

Kabayel continued going down to the body, picking away at Zhang’s gas tank.

Zhang seemed moments away from gassing out and losing before a massive left hook dropped Kabayel in the fifth round.

Kabayel recovered well from the knockdown and returned to his relentless forward pressure against the tiring Zhang.

Zhang looked like he was about to drop due to a body shot in the sixth round. The referee stepped in for a moment and didn’t score a knockdown. Very weird sequence.

Zhang officially goes down in the sixth round due to another body punch. The Chinese heavyweight couldn’t get back up. Kabayel secures a stoppage with an impressive performance.

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (WBO interim light heavyweight world title)

Callum Smith was building momentum before Joshua Buatsi retook control in the third round with a devastating body shot. Smith stayed on his feet and quickly recovered.

The fourth round started an action-packed battle. Smith gained a cut above his right eye.

Smith nearly dropped Buatsi in the fifth round with a clean body shot. Buatsi continued to take an absolute beating to the body, creating openings for Smith to attack up top.

Smith seemed a moment away from securing a TKO finish in the sixth round. Buatsi suddenly turned the tide to end the frame with an onslaught of left hooks.

The second half of the fight showed the resilience and warrior spirit of these fighters. Once the dust settled in this entertaining war, Smith emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Check out the official results from Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo below:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Main card

Main event: Dmitry Bivol def. Artur Beterbiev by majority decision (116-112, 115-113, and 114-114) for the undisputed light heavyweight world title

Co-main event: Joseph Parker def. Martin Bakole by KO (overhand right). Round 2, 2:17 for the WBO interim heavyweight world title

Shakur Stevenson def. Josh Padley by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 9 (5:00) for the WBC lightweight world title

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz scored a split decision draw (114-115, 118-110, and 114-114) for the WBC middleweight world title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. def. Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision (115-113 x2 and 117-111) for the WBC interim super welterweight world title

Agit Kabayel def. Zhang Zhilei by KO (body punch). Round 6, 2:29 for the WBC interim heavyweight world title

Callum Smith def. Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision (119-110, 116-112, and 115-113) for the WBO interim light heavyweight world title

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Preliminary Card

Mohammed Alakel def. Engel Gomez by decision (60-54) - lightweight

Ziyad Al Maayouf def. Jonatas de Oliveira by decision (60-54) - welterweight

