Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov Full Video Highlights: The Last Crescendo

Vergil Ortiz Jr. showcased his evolution to secure a unanimous decision win against Israil Madrimov.

Ad

In August 2024, Ortiz Jr. won the WBC interim super welterweight world title with a majority decision against Serhii Bohachuk. The 26-year-old was matched up for an interim title defense against Madrimov during the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo undercard.

The fight started with Madrimov showcasing nonstop movement around the ring. Madrimov's game plan seemed to work in the first few rounds, as Ortiz Jr. was likely frustrated that he couldn't execute his attack.

Ad

Trending

Halfway through the bout, Madrimov slightly slowed down, allowing Ortiz to increase his punching volume and secure several rounds.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Madrimov attempted to change his game plan later on to counter Ortiz's momentum. He ultimately wasn't successful, with Ortiz defending his WBC interim super welterweight world title with an impressive unanimous decision win.

Ortiz Jr. successfully extended his professional boxing record to 23-0. The 26-year-old could be poised for a unification bout next time out, especially after silencing many doubters with his world-class performance against Madrimov.

Ad

Meanwhile, Madrimov dropped to 10-2-1, losing his second consecutive bout. The first was a unanimous decision defeat against Terence Crawford in August 2024.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov video highlights

Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins advised Vergil Ortiz Jr. before the latter's WBC interim super welterweight world title defense.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Israil Madrimov warms up before taking the walk to the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Madrimov finds a home for his right hand in the second round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ortiz started gaining momentum once Madrimov slightly slowed down his movement around the ring. Ortiz's aggression created opportunities and took over the fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ortiz lands a destructive body punch in the ninth round. Ortiz seemed to be taking over the scorecards with several dominant frames.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ortiz showcased his best round in the ninth frame, ending with a powerful combination.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ortiz ends the fight with a strong final round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ortiz Jr. retained his WBC interim super welterweight world title with a unanimous decision win (115-113 x2 and 117-111).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov started slow but ultimately showcased some entertaining action.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.