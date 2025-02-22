The Last Crescendo: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov: Live round-by-round updates

The Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov round-by-round updates have arrived. Fans will be provided real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming interim super welterweight title clash between two game, ironhearted fighters. The matchup is a meaningful one for both men, albeit for different reasons.

Ortiz will enter the bout as the newly-minted interim WBC super welterweight champion. He will look to not only defend his title, but also preserve his pristine 22-0 record, which has seen stop nearly every opponent he has ever faced but one: Serhii Bohachuk.

It is from Bohachuk who he captured interim WBC gold, and he will not want to lose the title to Madrimov, who is far more inexperienced at 10-1-1 and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to the great Terence Crawford. After all, an interim championship win is the perfect gateway to a true world title fight.

For this reason, Madrimov will be similarly motivated, especially to bounce back from his first-ever loss as a professional. However, the odds are not in his favor to emerge victorious on the card, with DraftKings Sportsbook regarding Ortiz as a -125 favorite, while Madrimov is a +100 underdog.

The event is scheduled for a 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, while the matchup between Ortiz and Madrimov is expected to start at around 12:30 PM E.T. / 9:30 AM P.T.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

