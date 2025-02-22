The Last Crescendo: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Live round-by-round updates

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol round-by-round updates have arrived. Fans will be treated to real-time coverage and live scoring of one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year. And for both men, the ring will be a proving ground, as they are each determined to answer the questions being asked of them.

Beterbiev steps into the ring as the undisputed light heavyweight champion with one of the most fearsome streaks the oft-forgotten weight class has ever seen. While heavy-handed, he is no nuclear power-puncher who shuts his opponents lights out with one blow.

Instead, he hits hard enough that his surgical shot selection and relentless pressure inevitably breaks down all who dare stand before him. For 20 fights, that formula worked flawlessly. Unfortunately, Bivol was the one fighter to survive all 12 rounds with him. Moreover, some felt that Bivol had actually won their first bout.

For Beterbiev, the rematch is about silencing his doubters and solidifying his claim over the light heavyweight throne. Meanwhile, Bivol is reeling from his first-ever loss as a professional, leaving him 23-1. With wins over the great Canelo Alvarez, few can match his boxing skills, and he will be determined to prove that.

With undisputed championship gold on thhe line, and Beterbiev's dismissal of any pre-fight respect, Bivol will be as motivated as ever to breathe more life into the robbery talk of their past fight. However, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook see Beterbiev as a -130 favorite, while he is but a +105 underdog.

The card will be streamed on DAZN at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main event is expected to start at 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

