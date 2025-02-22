"That 119 scorecard is ridiculous", "What a war" - Fans react as Callum Smith defeats Joshua Buatsi to claim WBO interim light-heavyweight title

Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi squared off against each other in the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2. In a hard-fought 12 rounds, Smith secured a unanimous decision victory and dislodged Buatsi. As soon as the news of Buatsi's defeat was posted online, fans reacted with a wide range of reactions.

The high-stakes showdown had Buatsi's WBO interim light heavyweight title on the line. The outcome was expected to shape the winner's future, and now Smith has lined himself up for an eventual title shot against the winner of the Beterbiev and Bivol rematch.

Two judges scored the contest 115-113 and 116-112 while the third scored the fight 119-110. The Ring magazine posted the news of Smith's victory on X, saying:

"Callum Smith beats Joshua Buatsi by unanimous decision to win the WBO 'interim' light-heavyweight belt. What a fight and what a way to start the card."

Fans assembled in the comments section and reacted to Smith's victory. One fan congratulated the 34-year-old British boxer, writing:

"What a war Congratulations Callum Smith."

Another fan expressed satisfaction over the result but expressed his anger over the 119-110 scorecard::

"The right man won, but that 119 scorecard is ridiculous!"

A fan praised Smith for his performance and wrote:

"He fought his heart out. Very deserved."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X[

Callum Smith taken to a hospital after his epic battle with Joshua Buatsi

Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi went toe-to-toe against each other in a tough 12-round slugfest in the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2. The fight ended with Smith picking up a unanimous decision win.

The 34-year-old British boxer absorbed all the punches from his rival and endured a grueling 12 rounds of the bout. After the fight, the new WBO interim light heavyweight champion, Smit was taken to a hospital for an injury to his eye that he suffered during the exchanges in the fight. Sun Sport posted about his hospitalization on X, saying:

"Callum Smith rushed to a hospital after handing Joshua Buatsi first defeat of career in fight of the year contender."

