The Last Crescendo: Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley: Live round-by-round updates

The Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley round-by-round updates are here. In an unfortunate twist, what was once a championship lightweight bout between Stevenson and a bright, undefeated prospect fell apart after an undisclosed illness led to Floyd Schofield's last-minute withdrawal from the bout.

Ad

He was replaced by a game but overmatched Padley, who will be determined to prove his detractors wrong and score the biggest of the evening. Unfortunately, it is the tallest of orders for him to overcome. Stevenson steps into the ring with more experience and the benefit of a full training camp.

Meanwhile, Padley, who is 15-0, is a short-notice replacement who barely had any time to prepare and will likely fade as the fight progresses with the ultra-skilled, 22-0 WBC lightweight champion. For this reason, Stevenson is expected to emerge victorious on the card with supreme ease.

Ad

Trending

In fact, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Stevenson as a jaw-dropping -4000 favorite, while Padley is a +1500 underdog. While it is the opportunity of a lifetime, Padley has found himself in an impossible situation against a defensive wizard who won't take risks against a short-notice opponent.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The event will be streamed on DAZN and is set to start at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the Stevenson vs. Padley bout is expected to take place at around 1:00 PM E.T. / 10:00 AM P.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming lightweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.