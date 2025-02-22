The Last Crescendo: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith: Live round-by-round updates

The Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming interim light heavyweight title fight. Both men are at different stages of their career, with Buatsi looking to climb his way to the top of the sport.

Smith, by contrast, has tasted a fraction of success at the very peak of boxing. He has held true world championship gold, not just an interim title, and he has also faced the who's who in the divisions he has competed in. Unfortunately, time is no longer on his side.

Buatsi is young with an undefeated 19-0 record. He reigns as the interim WBO light heavyweight champion, and his title will be up for grabs come fight night. He is also a slightly bigger puncher compared to Smith, having stopped 13 of his opponents.

By comparison, Smith is 30-2 with 22 stoppages. He is a former WBA (Super) super middleweight champion and has competed with the heavy-handed Artur Beterbiev, who headlines the event he is competing on, and the legendary Canelo Alvarez, losing to both.

Unfortunately for him, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook expect him to lose to Buatsi, who is a -205 favorite, while he is a +165 underdog. The card starts at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) and will be streamed on DAZN.

Meanwhile, the Buatsi vs. Smith fight is expected to start at around 12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T.

