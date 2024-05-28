Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: Full fight card, date, streaming details, how to watch, venue and more

The Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad fight is set to take place this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round showdown will see Bivol defending his WBA light heavyweight title.

Zinad replaced Artur Beterbiev on 27 days' notice after the unified light heavyweight titleholder withdrew due to a ruptured meniscus. Beterbiev was originally set to face Bivol for the undisputed championship.

Although Bivol will no longer headline the event, this change is minor overall. Instead, Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will now headline the event, taking center stage with their heavyweight bout. This high-profile match serves as the main event of the highly anticipated Queensberry Promotions vs. Matchroom Boxing: 5 vs. 5 tournament.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad full fight card

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: WBA light heavyweight title bout

Queensberry vs. Matchroom: 5 vs. 5 fight card

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder: heavyweight bout

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic: heavyweight bout

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams: middleweight bout

Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball: WBA featherweight title bout

Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards: light heavyweight bout

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad streaming details

The event will be streamed live on DAZN in more than 200 countries globally, with the fight card priced at around £21.99 (approximately $28). Additionally, viewers in the U.K. have the option to watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for the same price.

The airing of the fight card is scheduled to commence at 6 PM GMT/7 PM BST on Saturday, June 1 in the U.K., which aligns with a start time of 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on the same day in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are expected to make their ring entrances at approximately 9 PM GMT/10 PM BST in the U.K., translating to 5 PM ET/2 PM PT in the U.S. However, these timings may vary depending on the results and duration of the undercard fights.