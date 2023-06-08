Dmitry Menshikov jokes about Russia’s harsh winters: 'We are kept warm by screams of our coach.'

Russian-born fighters have been known to literally weather the storm and train through the country’s harsh and unforgiving winter climate.

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title contender Dmitry Menshikov, who hails from the small town of Prokopyevsk, doesn’t mind the blistering cold.

In fact, the 25-year-old heavy hitter has even used humor to describe what it’s like to spent countless hours inside the gym while braving through subzero temperatures.

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai affiliate told ONE Championship:

“We have a harsh winter, temperatures may go down to minus-40 degrees, but we don’t get cold because we warm up in the gym. We are kept warm by the workouts and the screams of our coach.”

Menshikov’s hilarious quote seems like it came straight out of a Rocky movie, and is definitely giving out Ivan Drago vibes.

But in all seriousness, this just speaks to the Russian’s innate toughness, which is evident every time he steps into the ring.

That grit will once again come in handy when he squares off against a seemingly invincible foe in his upcoming ONE Championship debut this June 9.

Menshikov will be thrown into the lion’s den right away, as he challenges two-sport world champion Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, for the chance to become the ONE lightweight Muay Thai kingpin.

He’ll enter the Singapore-based organization with a remarkable 27-2 record, with 19 of those wins coming by KO/TKO.

Moreover, Menshikov has not tasted defeat in his last 11 bouts, and he has no plans to do so anytime soon.

We’ll soon see what the Russian is truly made of against ‘The Immortal’ one, this coming Friday.

Prime Video members in North America can witness this epic clash live on US Primetime and free of charge.

