Dmitry Menshikov takes no breaks and goes straight to work upon arriving in Bangkok

Russian kickboxing star Dmitry Menshikov is about to enter the biggest fight of his career by challenging Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title. The five-round world title bout, which will headline ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 in Bangkok, Thailand, will be Menshikov's debut in the promotion.

Menshikov just arrived in Bangkok this week, ahead of his much-anticipated clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Not wasting any time upon landing, the Russian striker went straight to shadowboxing in the hotel. Needless to say, he's looking quite sharp:

"Just arrived #ONEFightNight11 #andnew"

It seems Dmitry Menshikov is a man of few words. He is, however, a man of action. Boasting an impressive 27-1 record, the 25-year-old striker is on an 11-fight winning streak dating all the way back to 2018. He won't be just any other promotional newcomer as he might pose the most dangerous threat to Eersel's undefeated reign in ONE Championship.

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel is a two-sport ONE world champion, simultaneously holding the promotion's lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts. He is on a red-hot 21-fight winning streak and has not seen the losing side since 2016.

Eersel has four successful defenses of his ONE lightweight kickboxing throne. In his latest bout, 'The Immortal' defended his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for the first time, a fourth-round body shot KO of Sinsamut Klinmee. He'll be looking to score a second straight one against Dmitry Menshikov.

This bout has the makings of a Fight of the Year candidate as both warriors are not shy of fighting fire with fire. Dmitry Menshikov has tallied 19 of his 27 wins via KO/TKO. As for Eersel, the dominant ONE world champion is one of the toughest and most versatile world champions in ONE Championship. He has gone through adversity in the past and has somehow found the intestinal fortitude to mount a strong comeback.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and is available live in US primetime and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

