Relive Regian Eersel’s tense duel against Islam Murtazaev ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel will make another defense of his Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. Across the circle from him will be highly-touted Russian prospect Dmitry Menshikov, who is making his promotional debut.

Making his debut in a global organization like ONE Championship, we are sure that Menshikov will make every second count as far as making a strong statement. This, however, is not new to Regian Eersel as he has dealt with hungry newcomers eager to snatch away his crown.

Case in point was his defense of his ONE lightweight world title against another Russian in Islam Murtazaev. Taking place in the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors in 2021, 'The Immortal' was pushed to the limit by the similarly built Murtazaev, who met him punch-for-punch and kick-for-kick.

"Before dominant two-sport king Regian Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, relive his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title defense against dangerous challenger Islam Murtazaev in 2021!"

Watch the full fight below:

Though the very game Murtazaev was effective at answering Eersel's length and pressure early, he clearly started to fade by round 4. Regian Eersel proved his championship mettle and tenacity by steadily increasing the pressure as the rounds went by.

By the end of the third round, the challenger was visibly dejected as he couldn't figure out a way to stop the world champion from moving forward. 'The Immortal', true to his monicker, walked his challenger down like Michael Myers on Halloween night. The circle started to feel smaller and smaller for Murtazaev, who desperately tried to fight back despite slowly sinking into the deep end.

By the final bell, the Russian world title challenger did enough in the early rounds to merit a split decision, though the victory ultimately went to the Surinamese-Dutch world champion.

Look to see Regian Eersel try to pull off a similar masterwork as he defends his belt against Murtazaev's countryman, Dimitry Menshikov. Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership. The event goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

