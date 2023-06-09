Dmitry Menshikov says growing up in Russia all kids did was play sports

Growing up in Russia, Dmitry Menshikov said it was somehow a natural progression for him to establish a career as an athlete as they were encouraged to do sports.

Prokopyevsk-born Menshikov excelled in sports at a young age. He began with hockey then switched to football.

By his teenage years, he was introduced to Muay Thai through the famed Empire Club, where he found his passion and has never stopped since.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 25-year-old fighter shared his beginnings in sports and the environment they had for it back home.

“There is nothing to do here but sport," said Dmitry Menshikov. "We are always on the regimen – training in the morning, daytime sleep, training in the afternoon. We don’t go out anywhere. Don’t rest anywhere. Always training, hard work, and commitment.”

Dmitry Menshikov’s hard work and effort have paid dividends as he is now one of the top athletes in the sport of Muay Thai from his city under the guidance of some of the best coaches in Russia.

In competitions in Europe, he compiled an impressive 27-2 record, with 19 of his wins coming by way of knockout. He currently holds an 11-fight winning streak.

Menshikov is now looking to extend that success as he makes his ONE Championship debut on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He will challenge Suriname-Dutch champion Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

It will be the second defense of Regian Eersel of the title he won last October.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available on U.S. prime time and is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

