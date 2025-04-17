"DNA test could help you sleep" - MMA fans concerned as UFC legend BJ Penn warns of impostors using "ultra real disguises" to pose as family members

BJ Penn has once again posted conspiratorially-minded content to his social media, and fans are sounding off online about it. The UFC icon has made previous claims about how his family was murdered and replaced by impostors pretending to be his mother, Lorraine Shin, as well as his brothers Jay Dee, Reagan and Kalani Mamazuka.

The Penn family is no longer there in the eyes of the former welterweight and lightweight champion, who claims to notice key physical differences in his family members nowadays. The impostor narrative continues on his Instagram page, and he posted images discussing this wave that he sees of people donning disguises to murder and impersonate people's families.

In an excerpt from a lengthy IG post, BJ Penn said,

"Let's see how many "company men" cry babies come on here and ignore the true application of these ultra real disguises for oppression and complain about this post with a small bird brain mind of thinking that I am ratting them out and they won't be able to sleep around as freely as they do now. That's not what this is about. I'm not here for that s**t."

Instagram users flocked to the comment section of the post to indicate their worry for the well-being of Penn.

@gonzo1776 said,

"Pretty sure a DNA test could help you sleep at night"

@chrismr1228 stated,

"GET HELP MY MAN"

@mixfcknplate quipped,

"I LOVE YOU BJ but damn you need some f****n help"

[Images Courtesy: @bjpenn comment section on Instagram]

Check out BJ Penn's latest comments on perceiving his family as impostors below:

BJ Penn also previously claimed CTE isn't real

BJ Penn and this recent conspiracy regarding his family being masked impostors has many fans wondering aloud if this is a byproduct of the damage he sustained in his storied combat sports career. CTE is something that adversely affects combat sports athletes, and the public discourse surrounding brain injuries in contact sports has never been as prevalent as it is today.

That being said, Penn himself does not believe that CTE is a real thing and made that clear in an Instagram post from a couple of weeks ago. The 46-year-old intimated in the caption of that post that the CIA had their hands in everything, with Penn stating that while CTE is fake in his eyes, he feels like brain damage, slurred speech, and being punch drunk are real.

He went on to claim that prolific pugilists like Ali, Foreman, Leonard, Hagler, Duran, Hearns, and Frazier did not have CTE after mentioning how they took millions of hits to the head.

The native of Hawaii also made a reference to those aforementioned boxers potentially being portrayed by other humans and seemed to theorize that those boxers were actually impostors while doing interviews after their combat sports career wrapped up.

