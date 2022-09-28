"Do you believe that?" - Brendan Schaub casts doubt over Dana White saying he was given 10 years to live based on his blood samples

Dana White recently revealed how long he has left to live after a bizarre blood and DNA test. The MMA fraternity, including Brendan Schaub, has questioned the legitimacy of such a test, with many refusing to believe the UFC president.

White revealed that he was diagnosed by human biologist and alternative health professional Gary Brecka, who gave him 10.4 years to live. He spoke on an episode of The Action Junkeez Podcast and said:

“So this guy can take your blood and your DNA and tell you when you’re gonna die. And he’s right within a month. How crazy is that? So I was fucking obsessed, I had to know. He gave me 10.4 years to live."

Former UFC fighter and comedian Brendan Schaub also raised concerns over his former boss' claims on his podcast Thiccc Boy.

"Do you believe that? Is that a real thing? Have you ever heard of this before? What do we believe more? Dana can take a blood test and tells you how long he can live or my conspiracy on UFC 279? Right? Like, come on! We'd all do it, right? I would do it. Everybody would do that shit. There's not a blood test you can take that goes, 'You're gonna live 27 years.'"

Schaub rubbished the claims as unscientific while hinting at the irony of the UFC president calling him a dummy recently. He also asserted that he would undergo the test himself if there was any truth to it.

Dr. David Abbasi explained how Dana White's DNA analysis

Dr. David Abbasi is a familiar face in the MMA world as a medical expert. He is known to provide in-depth analysis and breakdowns of mixed martial arts-related injuries on his social media.

Dr. Abbasi addressed Dana White's DNA analysis claims and explained the science behind Gary Brecka's process on his YouTube channel.

"As people are getting older in age, the telomeres are shorter. And people closer to death have much shorter telomeres than people that are more youthful or younger or healthier. So they can look at the comparison of the length of the telomeres on the ends of the DNA of chromosomes and basically start to predict when somebody was gonna die."

He spoke about DNA-protein structures called telomeres and them being an indicator of one's longevity and verified Dana White's story.

