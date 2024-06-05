"Do what he does best" - Anatoly Malykhin says Kade Ruotolo should mimic his style when he first started MMA

Kade Ruotolo will step foot inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7 to kick off a new chapter in his career. The ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has already proven himself to be a master in his chosen field at such a young age. Now, a new challenge awaits as he makes his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167.

Ruotolo has been putting in the work with his striking to improve his overall MMA skillset in order to make him more than a one-dimensional fighter. However, one world champion believes that he should stick to what he knows for the time being rather than trying to become a striker.

When Anatoly Malykhin debuted in MMA, the Russian used his wrestling background to dominate opponents on the ground.

Over time, he has become more of a striker as his skills have improved with each passing fight and he's able to keep the fight standing via his defensive wrestling.

Trending

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin suggested that Ruotolo should follow suit and lean on his grappling skills at first:

"I don't think Kade needs to rely heavily on striking right away in his first fight. He needs to win and gain confidence by doing what he does best. I would definitely wrestling if I was in his place, just like I did in my early fights."

Kade Ruotolo is a nightmare for anyone on the ground

It's undeniable that Kade Ruotolo will always be better at grappling than any other skillset that he needs for MMA. The lightweight world champion is simply too good on the mat to not use it. But, of course, he wants to keep working on his game and showcasing his improvements.

The best course to victory for Kade is certainly to get his opponent down because frankly, there are very few MMA competitors in his weight class that will be able to hang with him once he starts grappling.

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime on June 7 and is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.