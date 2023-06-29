"Do you have a big a**?" - Paige VanZant shares honest response to bizarre fan question

Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant recently held a Q&A on her Instagram, where she answered a host of questions from her fans.

VanZant's stint in the UFC ended in 2020 after she lost to Amanda Ribas via a first-round submission. '12 Gauge' then opted not to sign a new contract with the promotion to explore other avenues, walking away from the UFC with a 5-4 record.

After leaving the organization, VanZant signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) as well as made multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was during this time that VanZant decided to make her OnlyF*ns account.

The former MMA fighter has found major success since her decision to release more risque content, and many reports suggest she's now earning more annually than she did throughout her entire fighting career.

Recently, Paige VanZant held a Q&A for her 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Some fans used this as an opportunity to learn more about the 29-year-old, whereas others opted to ask more personal or bizarre questions.

One fan asked:

"Do you have a big a**?"

In response, '12 Gauge' was honest about her thoughts on her body and used the opportunity to promote the subscription service. She responded:

"I don't think I would consider mine big. I do like it, it's firm I guess? My husband really likes it. Questions like this, I have a lot of them, I'll jump on my fan site right after this and answer all the 'fun' questions."

Paige VanZant's Instagram story

When Paige VanZant revealed she almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a fight

Paige VanZant recently revealed she almost suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction during her UFC bout against Felice Herrig back in 2015.

The 29-year-old took part in a Q&A with The Sun, where she was asked if she would rather suffer a wardrobe malfunction on television or accidentally let out a loud fart.

Without hesitation VanZant chose the wardrobe error and explained that it was almost reality. She said:

"I’ve been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she up-kicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, and started pulling my top down. So instead of focusing on fighting, I was focusing on pulling her foot out of my bra so I wouldn’t expose everybody." [H/t The Sun]

Poll : 0 votes