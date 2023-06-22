"Wow u never disappoint" - Fans get creative as Paige VanZant posts raunchy new OF promo

Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant has made MMA fans get creative with their comments after posting her latest promo on Instagram.

VanZant last appeared in the UFC octagon back in 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via first-round submission. She decided after the defeat not to negotiate a new deal with the promotion and walked away from the UFC banner with a 5-4 record.

The 29-year-old then opted to try her hand at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and has been signed to the promotion since 2021. VanZant also made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2022.

It was during this period she set up her OnlyF*ns account.

Since making the switch to releasing more risque and adult content, Paige VanZant is making more money than she did throughout her entire fighting career. Some reports suggest she is even pushing a near seven-figure salary strictly from OnlyF*ns.

Whilst the major shift in her career hasn't been without its critics, most fans are generally supportive of her decision. Her latest promotional video has seen those fans comment, with many getting creative with their responses.

When Paige VanZant revealed she nearly suffered wardrobe malfunction during UFC fight

Paige VanZant recently took part in a Q&A during an interview with The Sun. During the segment, '12 Gauge' was asked what would be worse, accidentally letting out a fart or suffering a wardrobe malfunction whilst on TV.

VanZant immediately chose the wardrobe error and revealed that it almost happened to her back in 2015 against Felice Herrig. During the fight, Herrig was on the ground on her back and threw an upkick at the oncoming VanZant. The kicked missed her head but got caught in her top and almost revealed her breasts.

VanZant explained:

"I’ve been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she up-kicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, and started pulling my top down. So instead of focusing on fighting, I was focusing on pulling her foot out of my bra so I wouldn’t expose everybody." [H/t The Sun]

