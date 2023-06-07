As reported by The Sun, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has shared a story of how she almost went through a wardrobe malfunction during a bout in the octagon in 2015.

'12 Gauge,' who is very active on social media, recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram account where she answered several fan queries.

At one point, VanZant was asked to pick the worse option between a loud fart and a wardrobe malfunction. Upon reading the question, the former UFC fighter shared a story about how she almost became a victim of a wardrobe malfunction during a fight.

Paige VanZant revealed that the incident occurred during her fight against Felice Herrig in April 2015. Herrig was on her back on the ground when she hit VanZant with an up-kick and accidentally got her foot stuck in '12 Gauge's top. 'Lil Bulldog' started pulling her foot down, which resulted in VanZant trying to get her opponent's foot out of her top instead of concentrating on the fight:

"I’ve been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she up-kicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, and started pulling my top down. So instead of focusing on fighting, I was focusing on pulling her foot out of my bra so I wouldn’t expose everybody," said Paige VanZant.

VanZant overcame the unfortunate scenario and won the contest via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the fight 30-26, 29-27, and 30-26 in favor of '12 Gauge.'

How did Paige VanZant do in the UFC?

Paige Vanzant started her UFC career in November 2014 and took on Kailin Curran in her promotional debut. The 29-year-old won the fight via TKO in the third round. The contest was also awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor.

After starting her UFC career with a three-fight win streak, VanZant suffered her first loss in the promotion when Rose Namajunas submitted her in December 2015.

VanZant bounced back with a knockout victory against Bec Rawlings but failed to build momentum. She was defeated in her next two encounters against Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark.

After a year-long hiatus, the 29-year-old returned to action in January 2019 and defeated Rachael Ostovich via submission. VanZant then locked horns against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 but lost the encounter via first-round submission.

After that, '12 Gauge' parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

