"Do everything to get this win" - Kevin Belingon vows to pull out all the stops to beat arch-rival Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171

Kevin Belingon wants to make sure that he will maximize the opportunity to face his longtime rival Bibiano Fernandes for the fifth time on Feb. 20 as part of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Belingon and Fernandes will renew their rivalry to finally end this chapter in their careers for good. Before they see each other again inside the Circle, Kevin Belingon had an interview with ONE Championship.

During the talk with the world's largest martial arts organization, 'The Silencer' promised to give it all to get one back against 'The Flash' as he stated:

"This is definitely my last chance against Bibiano so I'll certainly do everything to get this win and even the score."

The Filipino striking menace is on a five-fight losing skid that dates back to March 2019, and he aims to stop this streak by winning against his Brazilian nemesis.

Currently, Belingon holds a record of 11 wins and 10 losses with a 55 percent finish rate under the ONE banner.

Kevin Belingon says that helping his teammates kept him sharp despite lengthy hiatus from action

The Lions Nation MMA representative also spoke with The MMA Superfan for an interview and he revealed that he was still active despite being out of action for over two years now.

Kevin Belingon said that he was still sharp during this period because he was busy helping his teammates prepare for their respective fights, as he stated:

"I think both feelings were fighting each other. But I really wanted to get back in the game, so I kept training and didn't waste that time. I knew I also had to help my other teammates who were fighting. So at least I stayed active in training and just poured out all my stress on the punching bag."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar this Thursady, Feb. 20. The card goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

