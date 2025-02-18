“I never expected to fight him again” - Kevin Belingon grateful for chance to settle the score with Bibiano Fernandes one final time

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and ex-Team Lakay member 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon of the Philippines can't wait to return to action in the Circle this week and put an end to his storied series with Brazilian legend 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes.

Ad

Belingon and Fernandes will lock horns for the fifth and likely final time, as the two make their way back to the global stage to rehash their rivalry.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent pre-fight interview, Belingon says he is truly excited to fight Fernandes once again.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Silencer' said:

"When the fight was offered, of course, I was surprised. I never expected to fight him again. But then I thought, I’ll get the chance to settle the score so I’m truly excited. I feel blessed to still compete in ONE Championship."

'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon and 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes will throw down in a three-round bantamweight MMA bout.

Ad

The two trade leather at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Kevin Belingon says retirement is far from his mind: "What I want to prove is that I’m not done"

While longtime Brazilian rival 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes may be riding off into the sunset this week after their fifth fight, 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon says his own career is far from over.

Ad

The Filipino veteran wants to use this opportunity to prove that he still has much to offer in this sport.

'The Silencer' told ONE Championship:

"What I want to prove is that I’m not done. I’m still strong, I can still work hard, I can still fight. I want to show in this fight that I’ve improved in this fight."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Kevin Belingon vs. Bibiano Fernandes rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.