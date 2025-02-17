  • home icon
  • “I won’t be rushing” - Kevin Belingon vows to keep it technical to spoil Bibiano Fernandes’ retirement fight

"I won't be rushing" - Kevin Belingon vows to keep it technical to spoil Bibiano Fernandes' retirement fight

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 17, 2025 10:02 GMT
Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship
Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon understands what's at stake when he steps back inside the Circle this week against a familiar foe. The 37-year-old veteran is set to face longtime rival 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes in what is their unprecedented but also final fight, the fifth in their series.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Belingon says he cannot take this fight lightly and must exercise caution against the dangerous grappler.

'The Silencer' said:

"I have to stick with my gameplan. I don’t want to rush, I don’t want to be careless. We’ve seen in the past that if I rush, that’s where I usually get caught."

Belingon added:

"If there’s an opportunity to finish, I’ll be taking it. But I won’t be rushing. I’ll search for an opening and take it from there. The most important thing is to stick to my gameplan and dominate this fight. If I get to finish him early, then of course I’ll be happy to take it."
Fans won't have to wait long to see these two back in action.

Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes square off for fifth and final time at ONE 171: Qatar

Two rivals 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon and 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes can't wait to rehash their intense rivalry this week when the two meet in the Circle for their fifth and likely final clash.

The two throw down at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Kevin Belingon's next fight.

