“I’m not about to give him a win” - Kevin Belingon won’t go easy on rival Bibiano Fernandes’ retirement fight at ONE 171

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon of the Philippines knows all the attention will be on longtime rival 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes when the two meet in the Circle this week.

After all, Fernandes has announced that he will retire after this next fight, win or lose.

That be said, the 37-year-old Filipino veteran Belingon will do his best to spoil Fernandes' going away party and take the victory for himself.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Belingon says he will give Fernandes absolutely no quarter and will look for the upset against the ONE Championship legend.

'The Silencer' said:

"Certainly, we aim to disappoint Bibi in his last fight. I’m not about to give him a win. I want that W as well."

Belingon and Fernandes have fought a total of four times in the world's largest martial arts organization. 'The Silencer' and 'The Flash' will now compete in an unprecedented fifth meeting.

Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes meet at ONE 171: Qatar

Filipino MMA veteran 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon returns after three years to face longtime rival, former bantamweight MMA king 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes for what will be their fifth and final fight.

Fernandes has announced that he will retire from professional competition after this three-round MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kevin Belingon's next fight.

