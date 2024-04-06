“Do you know what happens to people who come to my house?” - Police report reveals Jon Jones’ alleged death threat to female agent

Jon Jones has become the center of the MMA media for negative reasons once again.

Initially reported by New Mexico local news site ABQ Raw, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call from a representative of the Drug Free Sport International, who claimed Jones threatened to kill her as she attempted to retrieve a urine sample from the UFC champion. According to the police report, the agent and alleged victim was identified as Crystal Martinez, who claims the incident took place on March 30.

Reports have since come out regarding the alleged death threat from Jones. After 'Bones' was unable to provide a sample, Martinez claimed he told her:

"Why you f****** people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead."

Though Jones allegedly complained of the test occurring too "early," the police report states that Martinez arrived at his residence around 4 p.m. The report also claims that Martinez and her colleague believed that Jones was intoxicated during the interaction and filmed himself during part of the incident.

Martinez also claimed that Jones took control of her cell phone while she was inside his house, preventing her from calling for help.

The investigation was first reported on April 5 and is currently ongoing.

Jon Jones issues response to alleged death threat

Hours after the news broke of Jon Jones' latest run in with the law, he released a statement in response on social media.

Jones, who has not fought since submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023, admitted he was "frustrated with the unprofessionalism" of the drug testing agents but claimed their interaction "ended friendly."

Jones continued to accuse the responsible representatives of "breaching standard protocol along with HIPAA laws" in his opinion but did not state what the agents did to make him believe so.

As stated on their website, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) "required the Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services to develop regulations protecting the privacy and security of certain health information."

