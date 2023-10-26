Do Power Slap League competitors make more than UFC fighters? A comparison between how much Dana White pays to each

Dana White's latest endeavor, the Power Slap League, has been getting a lot of attention online. Interestingly, it has also been under a lot of fire ever since it began airing and most of it has been because of the risks involved and how much the fighters are paid for it.

Earlier this year, former UFC middleweight Eric Spicely revealed that he was offered $2,000 to show and a $2,000 victory bonus for his Power Slap League debut. However, not all fighters get the same pay. During a press conference following the Power Slap League season 1 finale, Dana White revealed that he paid as much as $45,000 to a fighter.

While claiming that most fighters competing in the competition don't get the chance to make $45,000 in a year, Dana White said:

"He's gonna walk out of here with $45,000, you know what I mean? We're gonna have stories written tomorrow, 'Oh this is disgusting, these people did it for $45,000'. This is how this sh*t works. Some of these guys probably don't make $45,000 a year."

Catch White's comments in the video below (33:33):

When compared to the pay for the fighters in the UFC, low-tier fighters in the promotion can expect to earn between $12,000 and $30,000 per fight, while high-tier fighters can expect to earn upwards of $500,000. Additionally, fighters have the opportunity to earn an extra $50,000 if their performance is worthy of the bonus payments.

Was Dana White the first to bring slap-fighting to America via his Power Slap League?

No, the UFC CEO isn't the first person to bring slap-fighting to America. Last year in March, social media mega-star Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger collaborated with Punchdown to start their very own promotion, known as the Slap Fighting Championship. The event was held as part of Schwarzenegger's Arnold's Sports Festival in 2022.

Watch FIGHTMAG's highlight video from the Slap Fighting Championships 2022 below:

However, it is worth noting that Dana White is certainly the first person to do it on such a grand scale. White's Power Slap League has certainly made a mark already and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.