Do Tommy and Tyson Fury have the same mother?

Tommy and Tyson Fury are half-brothers from a family with deep boxing roots. While the pair share ‘Gypsy’ John Fury as their dad, they come from different mothers.

John has five children in total, although none of them have the same mother. Both Tommy and Tyson were trained in boxing from a very young age by their father John and uncle Peter Fury.

Very little is known about Tommy Fury's mother, Chantal, except that she's of Mauritian descent. Chantal appeared on ITV2's Love Island when she visited 'TNT' while he was a contestant on the reality show.

According to recent reports, Tommy and Tyson Fury's half-siblings Shane and Roman are also venturing into the world of boxing. The more distant family includes heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury, who currently holds a 25-3 professional record.

Tyson Fury recently defeated Deontay Wilder via eleventh round TKO in their trilogy fight.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury has been toying around with the idea of fighting YouTube sensation Jake Paul for a while now. According to a recent report by TMZ Sports, the fight between Paul and Fury is now a done deal and includes a $500,000 win bonus. However, the contract also stipulates that if Fury loses, he has to legally change his name to 'Tommy Fumbles'.

Tyson Fury opens up about his mother

Practically nothing is known about Tyson Fury's mother Amber. She has chosen to remain far from the limelight during her WBC heavyweight champion son's career. 'The Gypsy King' recently spoke about his mother in an interview with The Mirror:

"I looked on Google the other day and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy isn’t it? She has never been to one of my boxing fights, amateur or professional and never been in the public eye at all. She’s a private person. That’s her priority, not mine. I don’t think it means anything to my mum. She doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy. That is the only thing that means anything to her. You could give my mother that table full of £50 notes and diamonds and it wouldn’t change who she is, ever. Money can’t change certain individuals; nothing can. You could give her the power to run the UK, it wouldn’t matter, it wouldn’t change her."

