"That can cause necrosis to the cartilage of the nose" - Doctor gives medical breakdown after MMA fighter suffers horrific nose break worse than Mike Perry

Blake Perry has seemingly pipped former UFC star Mike Perry when it comes to suffering one of the most horrible nose breaks in MMA history. During his fight with Marcel McCain at Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 4 event, a devastating knee strike by McCain left Perry's nose severely fractured and disfigured.

The fight was immediately stopped by officials and McCain was declared the winner via TKO (doctor's stoppage). Dr. Brian Sutterer gave a medical breakdown of Perry's injury in a recently shared video on his YouTube channel. He also took to Twitter to claim that Blake Perry's injury was worse than the one Mike Perry suffered.

Brian Sutterer MD

Step aside Mike Perry, I think there's a new worst nose injury in MMA history

According to Sutterer, the officials did the right thing by ending the contest and saving Perry from suffering further damage to his already broken nose. Explaining what might have happened if Perry had suffered further damage to his nose, he said:

"I understand them stopping the fight here because the nose is so deviated that you've lost a lot of that protection to the face and so if Perry were to take another shot to the left side of the nose, now there's not as much protecting those deeper structures so you could have a more significant injury to that cartilage within the nose."

He added:

"It just comes down to what you're doing for the nasal fracture acutely one of the big things you're most worried about is something called a septal hematoma... You can develop this big sort of pouching, this hematoma of blood that collects there that can cause necrosis to the cartilage of the nose and be very detrimental long term so one of the big things the docs are going to be looking at here is to make sure he doesn't develop a septal hematoma..."

Watch the video below:

Mike Perry has broken his nose thrice inside the octagon

Mike Perry broke his nose inside the octagon for the first time back in August 2019 during his fight with Vicente Luque. A perfectly timed knee by the Brazilian shattered Perry's nose but he valiantly kept fighting till the end, losing via decision.

August 10, 2019



Luque changed Mike Perry's face in Uruguay.



This is his only UFC win that went the distance

In December 2019, Perry took on Geoff Neal where he ended up breaking his nose once again and was put away via TKO in the first round itself. Mike Perry broke his nose inside the octagon for the third time back in 2021, when he took on Daniel Rodriguez. In this fight too, despite suffering a broken nose, Perry went on to finish the fight.

Not a Mike Perry fight until he breaks his nose. These are all on different days...

Perry will be fighting in the main event of the upcoming bare-knuckle fighting event BKFC 27 which will take place on August 20. He will take on Bellator star Michael 'Venom' Page.

