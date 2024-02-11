Documentary-worthy drama: Dana White opens up on the wild twists and turns behind curating UFC 300’s fight card

The stress of preparing the UFC 300 fight card may have inspired Dana White to fund an upcoming documentary.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast with the NELK Boys, White detailed his struggles in setting up the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history to date. The UFC CEO did not reveal any of his intentions for the main event, just noting that the actions behind the scenes 'could be a documentary.'

White said:

"There are so many twists and turns and crazy f****** s*** going on behind the scenes... I know what I'm trying to do, but what I'm trying to do and what's gonna happen could end up being two completely different things.... It's fascinating. There could actually be a documentary right now being shot of behind the scenes to build UFC 300. That's all I'm going to say."

Expand Tweet

White also mentioned he is only targeting two more fights on the card, with the other fight being a 'mid-level' filler.

With nothing being announced on the UFC 300 main event on April 13, some fans have predicted an official announcement from White during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Watch the full interview with Dana White on The Full Send Podcast below:

Dana White says everything about UFC 300 could change any day

Dana White appears to not yet know the structure of UFC 300 despite a major event scheduled for April 13.

On the Full Send Podcast, White told the NELK Boys that he still has not confirmed the fight card's main event and 'everything could change' at any minute depending on the result of his intentions.

White said:

"Everything that everybody thinks about UFC 300 right now literally could all change tomorrow. It's f****** crazy what's going on right now."

Expand Tweet

The pressure of public demands for the quality of UFC 300 has appeared to weigh on White, who admitted that the contract for the main event of the card has yet to be signed.

Though a documentary of the UFC 300 backstory may not come to fruition, White hinted at someday releasing the information himself should the time come.