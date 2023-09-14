Does Alexa Grasso have a new UFC belt? Learn all about the champion's title ahead of Noche UFC

Alexa Grasso is currently set to defend her newly acquired UFC women's flyweight championship against former 125-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch of their UFC 285 clash. The two women will cross swords once again in the main event of Noche UFC this Saturday.

Ahead of the bout, Grasso was awarded a custom championship belt, similar to the one Yair Rodriguez received for his interim title. So it comes as no surprise to learn that her newly minted title was designed by the same artists behind the former featherweight interim champion.

Jacobo and María Ángeles designed a custom leather strap for Alexa Grasso's belt, featuring traditional Mexican artistry to commemorate her role as the country's first UFC women's champion after she submitted Valentina Shevchenko via face crank back in March.

UFC CEO Dana White unveiled the belt in an Instagram post, also revealing that Alexa Grasso's upcoming title defense on September 16 will be on the same day as the Cry of Dolores, which celebrates the declaration of independence of Mexico from Spain. Thus, the fight will carry a different level of importance for Grasso.

She will look to prove her doubters wrong and repeat her past performance against Shevchenko. The win earned Grasso her first-ever UFC title, and made her the second Mexican-born UFC champion, after Brandon Moreno, who became the promotion's first Mexican-born champion two years ago at UFC 263.

However, Grasso's win over Shevchenko marks one of several in a line of upsets that have occurred in 2023, with Sean Strickland recently beating Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title.

Who has Alexa Grasso beaten on her win streak?

The UFC women's flyweight champion is currently on a five-fight win streak, and she will be looking to score her sixth consecutive win by defeating Valentina Shevchenko for a second time this Saturday. But besides 'Bullet,' who else has Grasso beaten on her six-fight run?

Prior to her recent title fight, the Mexican champion had beaten Viviane Araújo, who was 11-3 at the time of their fight. Before that, she had defeated high-level kickboxer Joanne Wood, the then 8-1 Maycee Barber, and the then 9-2-2 Ji Yeon Kim.